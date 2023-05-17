Man in custody after shots fired at police, fire catches at house

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Barnett said they’re lucky no one was killed Tuesday night.

His comments came after a man was taken into custody on Pillar Point.

Around 6:00 p.m. police responded to a County Route 59 home for a report of a “disturbance.” As they arrived, Sheriff Barnett said a deputy and a New York State trooper were shot at.

A perimeter was set up and an MRAP was deployed as Special Response Teams from Watertown City Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, along with State Police responded.

Traffic was redirected at the intersection of County Route 59 and Stone Road. Neighbors were told to remain in their homes.

Around 9:00 p.m. the house caught fire. Barnett says it was engulfed in flames.

Mutual aid was requested from multiple volunteer fire departments in surrounding communities.

Around 10:30 p.m. police took a man into custody.

The fire was still being fought at that time.

Barnett says three police officers suffered minor injuries. He says none of them were shot. He did not say which departments the officers were with.

The weapon used and exact number of rounds fired was not yet known as of 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

It is an active crime scene.

Investigators were expected to be on scene late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

It is unclear if anyone else was in the home during this incident or how the fire was sparked.

Barnett said more information would be coming Wednesday morning.

