Missy West: From athlete to motivational speaker

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Missy West, one of the best female basketball players to come out of the north country, visited Watertown Tuesday. She’s looking to make her mark in another forum.

West first made her mark on the basketball court in Malone, graduating in 1996. She then played for Duke University from 1996 to 2001 and played pro ball in Germany.

Now she’s a motivational speaker. Her message: crush the inner critic.

You would think a person who’s accomplished so much would never have to worry about self-doubt. She says that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Watertown athletic director Mark Taylor was happy to share West’s message with the student athletes.

Missy West, sharing her experiences and looking to make a difference in young people’s lives.

Tuesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Sandy Creek 4, General Brown 3

Beaver River 20, Lyme 0

Lowville 9, Indian River 4

Massena, Malone — postponed

Canton, Salmon River — postponed

Edmeston 10, Heuvelton 0

High school softball

Indian River 17, Beaver River 2

Alexandria 9, LaFargeville 2

Fulton 13, Watertown 1

Heuvelton 11, Harrisville 3

Heuvelton 13, Harrisville 4

Massena 16, Malone 1

Chateaugay 18, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

Canton 23, Salmon River 5

Boys’ high school lacrosse

General Brown 13, Indian River 2

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Canton 19, Heuvelton 8

Plattsburgh 13, Malone 4

High school golf

Malone 211, Norwood-Norfolk 221

Salmon River 232, Clifton-Fine 321

Lowville 6, General Brown 1

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.