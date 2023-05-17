Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s almost time for the 26th annual Thousand Islands Golf Classic, the golf tournament that raises money for the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation.

Committee co-chair Corry Lawlor and Foundation event coordinator Dawn Atwood say the proceeds from this year’s event will go to expanding Samaritan’s behavioral health clinic.

The dinner will be on Thursday, June 8. There will be both live and silent auctions.

The tournament will get underway with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 9, at the Thousand Islands Country Club.

You can sign up for the dinner and see items up for bid at samaritanhealth.com/golf. You can also email datwood@shsny.com or call 315-785-5745.

