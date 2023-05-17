Pillar Point man charged with attempted murder in Tuesday’s shooting, fire

Nathan Krump is led to his arraignment in Watertown city court on an attempted murder charge...
Nathan Krump is led to his arraignment in Watertown city court on an attempted murder charge Wednesday morning.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PILLAR POINT, New York (WWNY) - A Pillar Point resident is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot at law enforcement officers when they arrived at his home Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff Peter Barnett says in a news release that a deputy and state trooper responded to 23378 County Route 59 in the town of Brownville around 6 p.m. to check on the welfare of someone who lived there.

The resident, later identified as 45-year-old Nathan Krump, allegedly brandished a weapon and fired one round toward the deputy.

Barnett told 7 News at the scene that it was lucky no one was killed.

Krump allegedly went back into the home and the officers retreated to a safe spot to wait for backup.

Authorities set up a perimeter and members of the sheriff’s office and the Watertown Police Department tried to communicate with Krump. A fire started and the home was quickly engulfed. Krump left the home and was taken into custody.

Krump was charged with first-degree attempted murder and was being arraigned in Watertown city court Wednesday morning.

Four members of the sheriff’s office were taken to Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation.

The investigation by the sheriff’s office, state police, and country district attorney’s office is ongoing.

Also assisting were the Watertown Police Department, county Fire and Emergency Management, the 911 dispatch center, county fire investigators, Samaritan Medical Center, and fire departments from Brownville, Sackets Harbor, Glen Park, Chaumont, town of Watertown, Three Mile Bay, Black River, and Northpole.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of welfare fraud
First responders on Pillar Point
Man in custody after shots fired at police, house catches fire
School funding
School budget night: everything passes
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Power outages reported in Jefferson, Lewis counties

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic
Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic
Wine, Art & the Wild at Zoo New York
Wine, Art & the Wild at Zoo New York
Former basketball player Missy West has turned to motivational speaking. She was at Watertown...
Missy West: From athlete to motivational speaker
Forest director Adam Wild shows the vacuum system used to coax sap out of beech trees.
Ag report: State continues research funding