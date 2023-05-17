Pillar Point man charged with attempted murder in Tuesday’s shooting, fire

PILLAR POINT, New York (WWNY) - A Pillar Point resident is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot at law enforcement officers when they arrived at his home Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff Peter Barnett says in a news release that a deputy and state trooper responded to 23378 County Route 59 in the town of Brownville around 6 p.m. to check on the welfare of someone who lived there.

The resident, later identified as 45-year-old Nathan Krump, allegedly brandished a weapon and fired one round toward the deputy.

Barnett told 7 News at the scene that it was lucky no one was killed.

Krump allegedly went back into the home and the officers retreated to a safe spot to wait for backup.

Authorities set up a perimeter and members of the sheriff’s office and the Watertown Police Department tried to communicate with Krump. A fire started and the home was quickly engulfed. Krump left the home and was taken into custody.

Krump was charged with first-degree attempted murder and was being arraigned in Watertown city court Wednesday morning.

Four members of the sheriff’s office were taken to Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation.

The investigation by the sheriff’s office, state police, and country district attorney’s office is ongoing.

Also assisting were the Watertown Police Department, county Fire and Emergency Management, the 911 dispatch center, county fire investigators, Samaritan Medical Center, and fire departments from Brownville, Sackets Harbor, Glen Park, Chaumont, town of Watertown, Three Mile Bay, Black River, and Northpole.

