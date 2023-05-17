Steel City Rovers at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Steel City Rovers, originally from the Hamilton, Ont., area, perform expressive music that is a composite of traditional Celtic songs and North American styles, including bluegrass, folk and roots. The band’s original works touch on issues of love, loss, celebration and heritage, and band members breathe life into newly discovered instrumental melodies from as far back as centuries ago. The Rovers stand out for powerful, emotive vocals and engaging entertainment, performing on replicas of historical instruments that rarely appear on today’s musical landscape.

