Steel City Rovers at Clayton Opera House

Saturday May 20 at 7:30 pm
May 20 at the Clayton Opera House
By Craig Thornton
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Steel City Rovers, originally from the Hamilton, Ont., area, perform expressive music that is a composite of traditional Celtic songs and North American styles, including bluegrass, folk and roots. The band’s original works touch on issues of love, loss, celebration and heritage, and band members breathe life into newly discovered instrumental melodies from as far back as centuries ago. The Rovers stand out for powerful, emotive vocals and engaging entertainment, performing on replicas of historical instruments that rarely appear on today’s musical landscape.

