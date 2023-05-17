Submit Your Art Work - Pride

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Call For Artwork: Potsdam Pride Student Art Exhibition

Are you passionate about expressing yourself through art? Do you want to celebrate the spirit of Potsdam Pride and be part of a vibrant community event? We invite you to unleash your creativity and showcase your unique artistic voice at our upcoming exhibit!

Inspired by the incredible small-scale Pride events in our region, Potsdam Pride has blossomed into a thriving movement of love, acceptance, and diversity. Now, we need YOU to help us spread the message through the power of art. Celebrate our community’s unity, resilience, and vibrant spirit with your artistic talent.

Your artwork has the power to inspire, educate, and ignite change. Join us in embracing diversity, promoting love and acceptance, and creating a brighter, more inclusive future for our community!

Opening Reception June 8

Submit no later than June 1

Submit your artwork by Sunday, June 4th and become a beacon of creativity for Potsdam Pride!

