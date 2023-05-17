Walk helps raise awareness of mental health

Around 200 people took part in this year’s Mental Health Awareness Walk.
Around 200 people took part in this year’s Mental Health Awareness Walk.(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Around 200 people took part in this year’s Mental Health Awareness Walk.

Donning green for mental health awareness, walkers started at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

They made their way to Thompson Park for live music and yoga.

Robert Bowen of the North Country Family Health Center says the event raises awareness about mental health services in the north country and brings the community together.

“That’s the main goal, is support, having fun, and celebrating mental health awareness, and maintaining that wellness,” he said.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on Pillar Point
Man in custody after shots fired at police, house catches fire
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of welfare fraud
School funding
School budget night: everything passes
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Power outages reported in Jefferson, Lewis counties

Latest News

WWNY
How you can adopt a classroom
American flag display decorates the front of Carthage High School
American flag display at Carthage High School begins Monday
Covering plants to protect them from frost
Fighting the frost in your garden
Medicaid
Does state budget steal money from counties?