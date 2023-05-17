Walk helps raise awareness of mental health

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Around 200 people took part in this year’s Mental Health Awareness Walk.

Donning green for mental health awareness, walkers started at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

They made their way to Thompson Park for live music and yoga.

Robert Bowen of the North Country Family Health Center says the event raises awareness about mental health services in the north country and brings the community together.

“That’s the main goal, is support, having fun, and celebrating mental health awareness, and maintaining that wellness,” he said.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

