Wine, Art & the Wild at Zoo New York

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York is hosting a tasty, art-filled fundraiser this week. It’s called Wine, Art & the Wild.

Events coordinator Kristina Friel and executive director Larry Sorel talked about the adults-only event on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

It’s from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at the zoo, which is located in Watertown’s Thompson Park.

Three wineries will be featured. There will also be a food truck, art galleries, artists, and craft vendors. And, of course, the animals.

Admission is $20. The event is only for those 21 and up.

Find out more at zoonewyork.org.

