Alexandria board votes for Redwood residents to pay legal fees

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Residents of the Redwood water district will have to foot the legal bill after the town of Alexandria successfully defended a long-running lawsuit.

The town board passed a resolution 4-0 Wednesday night, determining who would pay the $131,000.

Board member Gene Kring abstained.

Redwood resident Dan Peterson took the town to state Supreme Court after a 40% jump in Redwood’s sewer charges in 2019.

The town won the original suit, which Peterson appealed. A judge has now again ruled in the town’s favor.

The 220 customers in the Redwood district will have to pay because of a 1986 state comptroller opinion.

Peterson, who intends to appeal this second court ruling, spoke before Wednesday night’s vote.

“The problems that were brought forth weren’t made up,” he said. “They’re legitimate. You may not agree with how far it went, or what the auditor said, but to say that the problems aren’t real, and that the people weren’t justified, just isn’t being honest.”

Town Supervisor Brent Sweet says he does not consider the judge’s ruling a win because of the extensive legal fees.

He said he hopes this process can be finished and stop costing the residents of Redwood more money and headaches.

