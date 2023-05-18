Ann T. Bestor, 89, of Watertown

Ann T. Bestor, 89, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ann T. Bestor, 89, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in Syracuse.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023 from 2-4 pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. There will be a prayer service at the funeral home on Tuesday morning, May 23 at 10:15 am, followed by a funeral service at Trinity Episcopal Church at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in North Watertown Cemetery.

Ann was born on June 29, 1933 in Watertown, a daughter of the late James and Muriel (Stewart) Tyldesley. Upon graduating from Watertown High School, she worked as a telephone operator until her marriage to Donald C. Bestor. She was then a homemaker, raising their four children.

Ann was an avid reader and liked birds and flowers. Her favorite place to eat was the Fairgrounds Inn in Watertown where the waitresses treated her like family. She grew up spending summers on Pillar Point and continued to enjoy summers there throughout her life. She was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church, the Order of the Eastern Star, and was active with the Jefferson County Children’s Home.

Survivors include four daughters, Jill Wheeler and her companion, David Dietterich of Dexter; Barbara and Stephen Walczyk of Weedsport; Amy and Tyrone Malone of Canandaigua; and Donna and Mark McNerney of Tully; eight grandchildren, Jade, Jenna, Shannon, Allison, Katelyn, Austin, Chelsea and Ryan; twelve great-grandchildren, Caelyn, Jackson, Emmalyn, Hank, Harper, Audrey, Adam, Olivia, Lilia, Oriana, David and Declan; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Robert Tyldesley and a son-in-law, Craig Wheeler.

Memorial donations in Ann’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.