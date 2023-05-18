Audition for Syracuse Stage

A Great Opportunity
Acting Word On Stage Shows Drama Performance In A Theater
Acting Word On Stage Shows Drama Performance In A Theater(storyblocks)
By Craig Thornton
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

– The Syracuse Stage artistic team announced today that it is seeking local actors for roles and understudy assignments in all productions of its 2023/2024 season. Auditions will be held in-person by appointment only on June 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Syracuse Stage / SU Drama Complex, 820 E. Genesee St.

Auditioners must sign up for an audition online at https://forms.gle/ucFDpJ9QNFKPv7BZA. Full audition submission instructions will be updated on the Syracuse Stage website at https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities.

Auditioners should note that productions include a significant number of morning student matinees in addition to regularly scheduled matinee and evening performances. Actors of all ethnicities are strongly encouraged to audition.

AUDITION REQUIREMENTS:

·         Actors are required to bring a picture and resume

·         Actors should prepare two contrasting monologues or one monologue and 32 bars of a song, not to exceed 4 minutes

·         Singers must bring sheet music to the audition, an accompanist will be provided

·         Actors must be 18 years old and older

SHOW DETAILS:

What the Constitution Means to Me By Heidi Schreck   Directed by Melissa Crespo First Rehearsal: 8/22/23 Opening: 9/15/23 Closing: 10/1/24

Thunder Knocking on the Door By Keith Glover With Music by Keb’ Mo’, Anderson Edwards and Keith Glover Directed by Jade Carroll First Rehearsal: 9/26/23 Opening: 10/20/23 Closing: 11/5/23

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens Adapted by Richard Hellesen and David DeBerry with music orchestration by Gregg Coffin Featuring 2 Ring Circus Co-Produced with the Syracuse University Department of Drama Directed by Melissa Rain Anderson First Rehearsal: 10/24/23 Opening: 11/24/23 Closing: 12/31/23

Clyde’s By Lynn Nottage Directed by Chip Miller First Rehearsal: 1/9/24 Opening: 2/2/24 Closing: 2/18/24

This is a co-production with Portland Center Stage that will originate in Syracuse and transfer to Portland, Oregon. Casting is conditional on being in both productions.

Portland Center Stage dates: First rehearsal: 5/28/24; Opening: 6/7/24; Closing: 6/30/24.

Agatha Christie’s

Murder on the Orient Express By Agatha Christie Adapted by Ken Ludwig   Directed by Robert Hupp First Rehearsal: 2/20/24 Opening: 3/15/24 Closing: 4/7/24

MUSICAL – To Be Determined

First Rehearsal: 4/2/24 Opening: 5/3/24 Closing: 5/19/24

Any questions about the auditioning process should be directed to Cynthia Reid, cjmoor02@syr.edu.

Subscriptions for the 2023/2024 season are on sale now at www.syracusestage.org or by calling the Box Office at 315.443.3275. Single tickets go on sale in July.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on Pillar Point
Man in custody after shots fired at police, house catches fire
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of welfare fraud
Nathan Krump is led to his arraignment in Watertown city court on an attempted murder charge...
Pillar Point man charged with attempted murder in Tuesday’s shooting, fire
School funding
School budget night: everything passes
Nathan Krump
Police tell harrowing story behind Pillar Point standoff

Latest News

Audition May 25
Little Theatre of Watertown Presenting One Act Plays
Morristown Gateway Museum Spring Art Festival
Morristown museum to host Spring Art Fest
Riley Lomber crosses the plate after hitting a homerun that scored three for General Brown in a...
Highlights & scores: Softball, baseball, golf & track
The Carthage Comets baseball team has see a great deal of improvement since their 0-3 start on...
Carthage Comets rising on the diamond