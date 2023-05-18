Audition for Syracuse Stage

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

– The Syracuse Stage artistic team announced today that it is seeking local actors for roles and understudy assignments in all productions of its 2023/2024 season. Auditions will be held in-person by appointment only on June 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Syracuse Stage / SU Drama Complex, 820 E. Genesee St.

Auditioners must sign up for an audition online at https://forms.gle/ucFDpJ9QNFKPv7BZA. Full audition submission instructions will be updated on the Syracuse Stage website at https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities.

Auditioners should note that productions include a significant number of morning student matinees in addition to regularly scheduled matinee and evening performances. Actors of all ethnicities are strongly encouraged to audition.

AUDITION REQUIREMENTS:

· Actors are required to bring a picture and resume

· Actors should prepare two contrasting monologues or one monologue and 32 bars of a song, not to exceed 4 minutes

· Singers must bring sheet music to the audition, an accompanist will be provided

· Actors must be 18 years old and older

SHOW DETAILS:

What the Constitution Means to Me By Heidi Schreck Directed by Melissa Crespo First Rehearsal: 8/22/23 Opening: 9/15/23 Closing: 10/1/24

Thunder Knocking on the Door By Keith Glover With Music by Keb’ Mo’, Anderson Edwards and Keith Glover Directed by Jade Carroll First Rehearsal: 9/26/23 Opening: 10/20/23 Closing: 11/5/23

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens Adapted by Richard Hellesen and David DeBerry with music orchestration by Gregg Coffin Featuring 2 Ring Circus Co-Produced with the Syracuse University Department of Drama Directed by Melissa Rain Anderson First Rehearsal: 10/24/23 Opening: 11/24/23 Closing: 12/31/23

Clyde’s By Lynn Nottage Directed by Chip Miller First Rehearsal: 1/9/24 Opening: 2/2/24 Closing: 2/18/24

This is a co-production with Portland Center Stage that will originate in Syracuse and transfer to Portland, Oregon. Casting is conditional on being in both productions.

Portland Center Stage dates: First rehearsal: 5/28/24; Opening: 6/7/24; Closing: 6/30/24.

Agatha Christie’s

Murder on the Orient Express By Agatha Christie Adapted by Ken Ludwig Directed by Robert Hupp First Rehearsal: 2/20/24 Opening: 3/15/24 Closing: 4/7/24

MUSICAL – To Be Determined

First Rehearsal: 4/2/24 Opening: 5/3/24 Closing: 5/19/24

Any questions about the auditioning process should be directed to Cynthia Reid, cjmoor02@syr.edu.

Subscriptions for the 2023/2024 season are on sale now at www.syracusestage.org or by calling the Box Office at 315.443.3275. Single tickets go on sale in July.

