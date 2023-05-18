A bit warmer by afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Freeze warnings for much of the north country will lift around 8 a.m. today.

The warnings were for Jefferson and Lewis counties and for much of St. Lawrence County.

Temperatures started in the upper 20s and low 30s. It will be sunny and highs will be around 60 — about 10 degrees warmer than Wednesday.

It will be milder overnight than it was the last couple of nights. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

It will become cloudy Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

There’s a 70% chance of rain on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and 65.

We’ll have sunshine on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will be around 60 on Monday, in the upper 60s on Tuesday, and in the low 70s on Wednesday.

