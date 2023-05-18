Carol A. Beirman, 68, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carol A. Beirman, 68, of route 3 passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023, unexpectedly in Pennsylvania while away at a church retreat.

A full obituary will be published shortly.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 11 am-1 pm at the Calvary Assembly of God church in Carthage located at 10 Martin Rd, Carthage, NY 13619. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 PM. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage, NY.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Carol’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Lewis Loomis, 91, of Felts Mills
Mr. Smith passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Home, surrounded by his...
Karl F. Smith, 85, of Ogdensburg
Ann T. Bestor, 89, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in Syracuse.
Ann T. Bestor, 89, of Watertown
Patricia A. Horan, 80, of Mayfield Drive, unexpectedly passed away early Wednesday morning, May...
Patricia A. Horan, 80, of Potsdam

Obituaries

The old Watertown jailhouse that was home to an antique shop for years has officially been...
Watertown condemns old jail that housed antique shop
Gair Park
Watertown invites you to ‘Adopt-A-Spot’
WWNY
Watertown Lyric Theater presents BRIGHT STAR
WWNY
WWNY Watertown Lyric Theater presents BRIGHT STAR
Philip A. Boardman, 71, lifelong resident of Port Leyden, husband of Barbara, passed away on...
Philip A. Boardman, 71, of Port Leyden
Alcoa in Massena
Union approves tentative contract with Alcoa