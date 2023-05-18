Carol A. Beirman, 68, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carol A. Beirman, 68, of route 3 passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023, unexpectedly in Pennsylvania while away at a church retreat.

A full obituary will be published shortly.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 11 am-1 pm at the Calvary Assembly of God church in Carthage located at 10 Martin Rd, Carthage, NY 13619. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 PM. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage, NY.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Carol’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

