Carthage Comets rising on the diamond

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage baseball team started out slow but has been on the rise as the season has gone along.

Coach Joe Sech hopes his young group is peaking at just the right time.

The Comets are currently 9-6 on the season. Carthage started the campaign 0-3 but has won nine of its last 12 games.

The old saying is, take one game at a time.

The team is a close-knit group that has stayed together even during the rough start to the season.

As far as what the rest of the season holds, Sech is philosophical.

No matter what the future holds, Carthage will stay together as a team.

