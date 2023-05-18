Chris “Pete” S. Amo, 58

Chris “Pete” S. Amo, age 58, passed away Saturday (May 13, 2023) at his home surrounded by loving family. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chris “Pete” S. Amo, age 58, passed away Saturday (May 13, 2023) at his home surrounded by loving family. Public visitation will be held Wednesday (May 24, 2023) from 3:00 to 6:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home.

Surviving is his wife Shauna; his mother Virginia Amo of Ogdensburg; children Tif & son-in-law Alex, Taylor, Braxton & Sage; brothers Jim (Kate) Amo of Ogdensburg, Slip (Kelly) Amo of Ogdensburg, Kenny (Denise) Amo of Michigan and Jack Amo of Ogdensburg; a sister Kim (Bob) Skelly of Syracuse; father-in-law Bob Halpin; brothers-in-law Eric Halpin, Gabe (Kim) Halpin & Andy Halpin; his beloved dogs Scooby, Piper & Opie; along with many aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins. His father Francis Amo and mother-in-law Sandra Halpin predeceased him.

Pete was born to be wild on August 11, 1964 in Ogdensburg NY, the youngest son of Francis G. & Virginia (Price) Amo. Throughout his earlier years, Pete was a formidable athlete and protective friend to many. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy with a reputation for being a “Reign of Terror in the Trenches” which he continued at UTEP with a scholarship to play Division 1 football. After sustaining an injury while working construction, Pete continued to grow his legendary status in Ogdensburg for all his years to come. Ask around town to fill in the blanks - the stories are endless as are the versions.

Despite his yeti-like stature and the reputation that often preceded him, Pete’s heart was soft and big, and filled with enough love to go around. The community-wide reciprocation of love that poured in for him during his farewell tour on earth is a testament to his best and truest nature.

Among the many fabled “Pete Amo stories” that circulate far and wide, perhaps the most cherished are the ones that are less often shared and more quietly remembered - the whispered words of care and wisdom during trying times, the quiet bear hugs when no words could suffice, the timely and selfless goodwill gestures made without any need or desire for thanks or repayment. Pete was always a champion for the underdog and had an uncanny natural ability to make others feel stronger, tougher, cooler, smarter, and more capable than they themselves thought possible. A treasured memory among many remains quite simply the story of becoming his friend. With his intimidating physical presence, many describe the gift of his all-inclusive friendship as ‘unexpected’, but from Pete’s perspective, his love and kindness was always on offer for anyone willing to receive it.

In 2016, Pete married the love of his life, Shauna Halpin, (whom he lovingly called Queen-o) who both enabled his antics yet made him walk the line – a feat that had seemed utterly impossible for the entirety of his pre-Shauna existence.

In 2021, he found his true calling as The Best Bus Driver Ever working for the Ogdensburg City School District. He was adored and idolized by the kids on (and off) his bus (and the feeling was genuinely mutual). He was also a fan-favorite among teachers, coaches, and colleagues alike.

In his free time, Pete was a good-time golfer, and a legendary hunter and outdoorsman whose tallest tales were actually true and can be corroborated many times over. Lives saved, bucks slain, bars run dry!

The most important thing about Pete throughout the entirety of his life was that he was truly the heart of his family. He was a #1 Dad in the absolute truest form, fiercely loved and adored by his daughters. He was a favorite uncle many times over, and arguably a favorite brother and son. There are many more still who claimed him as a second-dad, a brother from another mother, or just plain part of the family. He was a loyal best friend and a bright light for all.

There was nothing Pete loved more than spending a summer day partying on the McIlwee Road or the St. Lawrence River with those nearest and dearest to him. He was a master griller, a candid entertainer, a coveted cornhole partner, an instigator of pool shenanigans, and an all-around MVP no matter the occasion. He liked the music loud, the grill hot, the cooler packed, and the guest list wide open. Pete had an open-door policy like many of us, but at his house – in the presence of Pete himself - the laughter always felt a little louder, the Crown Apple shots always tasted a little better, and the hugs always meant a little more.

As we continue to remember Pete for the years to come, may we never forget that there is nothing Pete would have wanted more than for all of us who knew him and loved him to keep that party going.

In honor of Pete’s littlest best friends, memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club, 610 Patterson Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

