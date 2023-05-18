Elizabeth Carroll Woodard, 81, of Denmark, lost her battle with cancer Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth Carroll Woodard, 81, of Denmark, lost her battle with cancer Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Dec. 22, 1941, the daughter of the late Philip & Helen (Engelhart) Carroll at the Mercy Hospital in Watertown, New York. She attended Copenhagen Central School and graduated with the Class of 1960. Betty then entered Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in May of 1963, passing her state boards in August of that year; she received her license as a Registered Nurse. She was an active-duty nurse for 60 years, only retiring 6 weeks ago when her health demanded it. She was employed by Dr’s. FitzGerald, Finnerty & Baker, Dr. R.J. Marielly and Dr. Collins Kellogg at Watertown Internists.

Betty Ann was married to Wayne F. Woodard on October 15th, 1966, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Copenhagen, with Monsignor Dennis Lynch officiating. They lived a short while in the Village of Copenhagen and then they made their home in Denmark, NY where Wayne took over his father’s family farm in 1970.

Betty is survived by a son, David (wife Shelley) of Pennsylvania; and their three sons; Dylan, Logan, and Ryan Woodard, a sister, Mary Jane Fleming (husband Terry) Copenhagen; brothers, Phil Carroll (wife Judy) of PA; Don Carroll (wife Barbara) Copenhagen; sister-in-law Rita Carroll, brother-in-law, Charles Woodard, Denmark; sister-in-law, Anne Hardy, Oswego, NY; and her numerous nieces and nephews that she loved to the moon and back. She is predeceased by her husband Wayne, her parents, her brother Thomas, and her sister-in-law, Trudy Woodard, and her two nephews, Cory & Tom Carroll.

Both Wayne and Betty Ann were involved in the Lewis County 4-H Horse Club. Wayne worked with the kids and the horses and Betty Ann took care of the paperwork, securing judges for Fair Week, and making sure all the t’s were crossed and the I’s were dotted. Both were recognized for their dedication to the Lewis County Fair Board with the Horse Barn being dedicated in Wayne’s name and the 2017 Fair Book dedicated in Betty Ann’s name. Another interest they both had was the North Country Draft Horse Club. You would see her taking care of the books whenever there was an event.

Betty Ann was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and an active member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was also a member of the St. Peter & Paul’s Cemetery committee and a lifelong volunteer for the annual Turkey Supper Fundraiser. She was a great cook and loved to make her sugar cookies and fruit pies and share them with whoever walked through the kitchen door. The cookie jar was available to everyone.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home in Carthage, NY.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Copenhagen, NY, on Tuesday, May 23rd at 11:00 AM, with the Rev. Todd E. Thibault Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation at 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601 to establish a nursing scholarship in her name or the Lewis County Agricultural Society, P.O. Box 51, Lowville, NY 13367 in Memory of Betty Ann.

