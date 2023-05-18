Get ready for Watertown Pride Weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Pride Weekend is about a month away.

Mark Irwin is a member of the planning committee. He brought us up to speed on a couple of impending deadlines.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

Pride Weekend is June 16, 17, and 18.

One of the events is a Color Pride Run in Thompson Park. You need to register, and you’ll get a t-shirt if you do it by June 1.

Also, if you want Pride merch, you have to hurry. The store closes Friday, May 19 (tomorrow).

You can head to watertownnypride.org to register for the run and to see the schedule of activities. You can also follow the Facebook page.

