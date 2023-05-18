Get ready for Watertown Pride Weekend

Watertown Pride Weekend
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Pride Weekend is about a month away.

Mark Irwin is a member of the planning committee. He brought us up to speed on a couple of impending deadlines.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

Pride Weekend is June 16, 17, and 18.

One of the events is a Color Pride Run in Thompson Park. You need to register, and you’ll get a t-shirt if you do it by June 1.

Also, if you want Pride merch, you have to hurry. The store closes Friday, May 19 (tomorrow).

You can head to watertownnypride.org to register for the run and to see the schedule of activities. You can also follow the Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on Pillar Point
Man in custody after shots fired at police, house catches fire
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of welfare fraud
Nathan Krump is led to his arraignment in Watertown city court on an attempted murder charge...
Pillar Point man charged with attempted murder in Tuesday’s shooting, fire
School funding
School budget night: everything passes
Nathan Krump
Police tell harrowing story behind Pillar Point standoff

Latest News

Michael Snow
Trial date set for accused murderer Michael Snow
Morristown Gateway Museum Spring Art Festival
Morristown museum to host Spring Art Fest
Riley Lomber crosses the plate after hitting a homerun that scored three for General Brown in a...
Highlights & scores: Softball, baseball, golf & track
The Carthage Comets baseball team has see a great deal of improvement since their 0-3 start on...
Carthage Comets rising on the diamond