COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Eva “Vivian” Swift, 89, a resident of Symonds Square, Colton and formerly of South Colton, will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:45 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton. Vivian passed away on March 11, 2023. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.

