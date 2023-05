SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Merton M. Scovil, 86, a resident of Reagan Road, South Colton, will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton. Merton passed away on February 19, 2023. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.