Highlights & scores: Softball, baseball, golf & track

(WWNY) - Diamond action was the main attraction on Wednesday.

In a Frontier League D Division softball semifinal from Sackets Harbor, the Lady Patriots hosted Belleville Henderson.

- Bottom one: It’s 2-0 Belleville Henderson when Logan Romeo McIntyre hits a blooper that falls. Peyton Britton scores and it’s 2-1 Belleville Henderson.

- Tied at 2 in the fourth, Taylor Mower grounds out to second and Romeo McIntyre scores. It’s 3-2 Lady Patriots.

- Then, it’s Emily Young singling to center and Emily Curley scores.

Sackets Harbor advances to the title game with a 16-6 win.

General Brown hosted Sandy Creek in Frontier League softball regular season play.

- Bottom one: It’s 4-0 Sandy Creek when Riley Lomber hits a shot to the gap in center field, and it’s off to the races: a three-run homerun for Lomber. It’s 4-3 Sandy Creek.

Sandy Creek beats General Brown 14-11 in eight innings.

Watertown hosted Carthage in Frontier League baseball from the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

- Top one: Thomas Storms rips a base hit to right field and Mason Moser comes around to score. It’s 1-0 Carthage.

- Then it’s Alex Mono with the base hit to right. Storms scores and it’s 2-0.

Carthage goes on to beat Watertown 11-1.

Massena hosted Gouverneur in Nothern Athletic Conference golf.

- For the Raiders, Cullen Taraska shot the day’s low at 39, followed by Chris Boyea at 41, Colin Patterson at 42, Ben Thompson at 43, Kinley Rourke with 48, Hayden McGregor with 49, Carson Roberts at 51, and Meghan Firnstein, also at 51.

- For Gouverneur, Raine Rumble carded the low of 42, followed by Trevor Moore at 55, Caitlyn Storie with 57, J.D. Minckler at 58, William Riutta with 60, Jonavin Ayen with 60, Gavin Davis at 66, and Amy Bartholomew at 70.

Massena defeated Gouverneur 221-272.

Massena and Madrid-Waddington were at Norwood-Norfolk for NAC boys’ track.

- For Massena, Wyatt Monroe won the 100- and 400-meter dashes, along with the long jump. Teammate Aaron Binion won the 200 and the triple jump. Bailey Rochefort bested the 400 hurdles. Ethan Robillard tossed the longest discus.

- For Norwood-Norfolk, Lance Bradley captured the 800 and 3200 runs. Dominic Fiacco won the 1600. Liam Miller-Lynch topped the 110 hurdles. Ethan King won the high jump and shotput.

Massena swept both the Flyers and Yellow Jackets, while Norwood-Norfolk finished second.

Massena and Madrid-Waddington were also at Norwood-Norfolk for girls’ NAC track.

- The Flyers’ Sharon Colbert won the 200 and 400. Madison Carista won the 800-, 1500-, and 3000-meter races. Rachel Hewey bested the 400 hurdles. Eliza Colbert won the high jump. Emerson Garrow won the shotput.

- The Jackets’ Hailee Blair won the 100-meter dash. Hailey Marcellus captured the 100-hurdles and triple jump. Ella Kitzman topped the high jump. Kaitlyn Putman tossed the longest discus.

The Flyers swept the meet, while Madrid-Waddington finished second.

Wednesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Belleville Henderson 3, Sandy Creek 0

South Lewis 13, Copenhagen 4

Beaver River 20, LaFargeville 0

Lowville 9, Thousand Islands 2

Heuivelton 16, Edwards-Knox 0

Heuvelton 10, Edwards-Knox 7

Harrisville 3, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Harrisville 3, Hermon DeKalb 0

Morristown 14, Clifton-Fine 11

Morristown 16, Clifton-Fine 7

OFA 5, Gouverneur 1

Malone 14, Northeastern Clinton 1

Norwood-Norfolk 18, Madrid-Waddington 8

Parishville-Hopkinton 15, St. Lawrence Central 5

Canton 3, Salmon River 2

Carthage 11, Watertown 1

High school softball

Sackets Harbor 16, Belleville Henderson 6

Alexandria 8, Copenhagen 6

Sandy Creek 14, General Brown 11

Thousand Islands 6, Lowville 2

Lisbon 15, Hammond 10

Harrisville 20, Hermon-DeKalb 12

Hermon-DeKalb 19, Harrisville 18

Norwood-Norfolk 12, Madrid-Waddington 9

Madrid-Waddington 9, Norwood-Norfolk 4

Heuvelton 4, Edwards-Knox 3

Gouverneur 10, Massena 8

Colton-Pierrepont 22, Parishville-Hopkinton 5

St. Lawrence Central 19, Potsdam 2

Chateaugay 17, St. Regis Falls 0

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Salmon River 16, Potsdam 4

Canton 15, Malone 0

Massena 11, Plattsburgh 2

OFA 7, St. Lawrence Central 5

Carthage 16, Thousand Islands 7

Girls’ high school lacrosse

VVS 12, Watertown 10

Canton 15, Malone 5

Salmon River 17, OFA 4

Saranac-Lake Placid 9, Massena 5

High school golf

Canton 208, Salmon River 235

Massena 221, Gouverneur 272

OFA 205, Colton-Pierrepont 324

Madrid-Waddington 279, Clifton-Fine 285

Potsdam 218, Tupper Lake 245

Watertown 7, South Lewis 0

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.