Hospice of Jefferson County cuts ribbon on expansion

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The completion of Hospice of Jefferson County’s multi-million dollar expansion was celebrated Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Staff, volunteers, board members and donors met in front of the new expansion to cut the ribbon.

Four new rooms, an eating and patio area, a solarium, a meditation room, and a new family room are all part of the more than $3 million expansion that started last spring.

“We are deeply appreciative of the community support shown to Hospice of Jefferson County throughout the years, and especially in this extremely important effort to expand our residence, and to enable us to care for more people in the north country,” said Emily Sprague, foundation board president.

The ribbon cutting was followed by a tour of the new addition.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.