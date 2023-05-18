Jefferson Community College holds pinning ceremony for new nurses

Thirty-three new nurses graduated from Jefferson Community College Thursday afternoon.
Thirty-three new nurses graduated from Jefferson Community College Thursday afternoon.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thirty-three new nurses graduated from Jefferson Community College Thursday afternoon.

A pinning ceremony was held to symbolize the transition from being a student to becoming a nursing professional.

After being pinned, each student recited Florence Nightingale’s pledge by candlelight.

The college also presented awards at the ceremony.

