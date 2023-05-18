John G. “Jack” Feeney, 95, of Massena

John G. “Jack” Feeney, 95, a longtime resident of Madison Avenue, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 at the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Massena. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - John G. “Jack” Feeney, 95, a longtime resident of Madison Avenue, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 at the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Massena.

Jack was born on September 15, 1927 in Ogdensburg, the son of the late James and Jennie (Halliday) Feeney. He attended St. Mary’s School in Massena before graduating from Massena High School in 1945. He continued his education completing three years at Clarkson College. Jack proudly served his country in the US Army in the Signal Corps until his honorable discharge on April 30, 1947. On July 28, 1951, he married Muriel LaMarche at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Heslin, officiating. She predeceased him on May 28, 2015.

Jack first worked at Alcoa as a clerk before starting an apprenticeship as a pattern maker. He later worked on the Seaway as a surveyor for a year before working at Reynolds for six years as a maintenance man. After leaving Reynolds, he returned to Alcoa as a pattern maker, where he remained until his retirement in 1990 after 32 years. Jack was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he was very active with the Bereavement Committee and an usher for many years. He was also very active with St. Vincent DePaul, delivered for Massena Meals on Wheels, loved to go out to eat, watch television, work on his computer, and doing his yard work. Jack greatly enjoyed visiting with his children and grandchildren, playing bridge, and he and his late wife enjoyed many winters in Texas with their son.

Jack is survived by his children, Robert J. Feeney of Houston, Texas; Susan and Fred Laba of Massena; Patricia and Paul Lavoie of Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Barbara Burgess and her companion, Bob Bastarache of Shirley, Massachusetts; his granddaughters, Lauren and Sarah Burgess; his step grandchildren, Jay Laba and Joyel Goff; and his great grandchildren, Katie and Tommy Goff and Carter and Cole Laba.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Dylan Evan Burgess on January 17, 2003 and a brother, Donald Burgess.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Sunday 1-4:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Beach Street, Massena.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to St. Peter’s Parish Outreach Ministries.

