Karl F. Smith, 85, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Karl F. Smith, age 85, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be held from 12:00PM until the time of funeral services at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Smith passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Home, surrounded by his loving family.

Karl is survived by his loving wife of sixty two years, Sally Ann Smith, of Ogdensburg, NY; his beloved children, Suzanne Patterson and her husband, Bill, of Ogdensburg, NY, CindyLu Gascon of Ogdensburg, NY, and Kristine Hooper and her husband, Jeffrey, of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister, Mariel S. Goodwin of Hammond, NY; twelve grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his son, Richard A. Smith; his son-in- law, Garry M. “Bo” Gascon, and a brother, Murton D. Smith.

Karl was born on October 15, 1937, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Webster N. and Lucille (Elder) Smith. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1957. Karl enlisted in the United States Army in 1957 and was later honorably discharged in 1963. He married Sally A. Pollard on October 15, 1960, at the First Congregational Church in Ogdensburg, NY, with the Rev. Donald Blanchett officiating. Karl retired from Pepsi – Cola Bottlers, Inc. of Ogdensburg, NY, where he worked for thirty-two years and retired as warehouse manager.

Karl enjoyed golfing, painting houses, and spending time at his camp.

Donations may be made in Karl’s memory to Gracious Friends Animal Sanctuary, 8201 State Highway 58, Heuvelton, NY 13654.

