Katherine A. Whitmarsh, 59, of Richville

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Katherine A. Whitmarsh, age 59 of Richville, NY passed away on Tuesday (May 16, 2023) at the Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Katherine fought a courageous battle with cancer for the past few years.

Surviving are two brothers Gary (Lisa) Whitmarsh of Florida, Gerry Whitmarsh of Morristown; two sisters Jodi Whitmarsh & her husband John Mee of Potsdam and Peggy Whitmarsh of Morristown; three special nieces and a nephew Jennifer Lassial of Homosassa, FL, Hailey Whitmarsh of Brooksville, FL, Nicole Whitmarsh of Ogdensburg and Joshua Lassial of Lisbon; along with many cousins.

She was predeceased by her father Ronald Whitmarsh in 2005 and her mother Carol Whitmarsh in 2008.

Katherine was born on August 5, 1963 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of Ronald E. & Carol A. (Bylow) Whitmarsh. She graduated from Morristown Central School and began working at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center shortly after graduation as a Certified Nursing Assistant until her retirement in 2018.

Katherine found happiness caring for her three horses, three Boston Terrier Dogs and feeding her neighbors baby cows. Katherine’s greatest joy was always caring for animals, socializing with her farmer friends and spending time with her loving family.

Memorial contributions can be made to Gracious Friends Animal Sanctuary, 8201 NY 58, Heuvelton, NY 13654. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

