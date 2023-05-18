Lewis Loomis, 91, of Felts Mills

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Lewis Loomis, 91, of Route 3, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY. He was born on March 19, 1932, in Lorraine, NY to the late Frederick & Charlotte (Robbins) Loomis. He served in the United States Army from January 26, 1951, and was honorably discharged on December 29, 1953, and then he returned to the service and served from May of 1968-September 26, 1970.

A Marriage to Lillian (Zeller) Loomis ended in divorce. He married Linda J. Busbey.

Lewis owned and operated many businesses, he was a cab driver, and truck driver and ran Wilson’s Restaurant in Felts Mills for 30 years, retiring in 2006.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Linda J. Loomis, Felts Mills; and several children, Lewis Frederick Loomis & (Tamara Riccio), Calcium; Lisa Streeter & (Kenneth Floyd), Watertown; Michelle (Ralph) Fuller, Felts Mills; Darrian Loomis (Tami Tupper), Philadelphia; Leslie (Donald) Gill, Felts Mills; Jennifer Lynn Loomis, Watertown; Tonya (Jeremy) Stean, Pillar Point; Brittany Loomis, Watertown; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents, his siblings; Claude, James & Clifford Loomis, and his sisters, Marjorie Towsley, and Mary Alice Snyder.

There will be no public calling hours or service.

The Military Burial will be in the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 2:00 pm. A celebration of life will follow the burial at his residence.

