Little Theatre of Watertown Presenting One Act Plays

Audition May 25
Audition May 25(LTW)
By Craig Thornton
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Little Theatre of Watertown announces auditions for their one-act play showcase, Oddities and Mysteries, featuring a collection of one-act plays written by both local and nationally known playwrights.

The featured plays are:•

Man on TV by Craig Thornton (2M, 1F)•

Sorry Wrong Number by Lucille Fletcher (3M, 4F, extras, voices can be any gender)•

Intervention by Anne Washburn (3 any gender identity)•

What’s Inside The Eiffel Tower Coffee Mug by Tara Meddaugh (1M, 1F)•

An Experiment by Brent Holland (6 any gender identity)•

Subterranean Homesick Blues Again by Dennis J. Reardon (2M, 2F, 1 Any)

Auditions will be held May 25 from 6:30pm to 9:00 pm at Emmanuel Congregational Church, 119 S. Hamilton Street, Watertown. The show dates are June 23-24, 2023.

Come prepared with a short monologue. You may be asked to perform a cold reading. There will be no scripts available at the Flower Memorial Library for perusal.

For more information, visit our website at www.littletheatreofwatertown.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on Pillar Point
Man in custody after shots fired at police, house catches fire
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of welfare fraud
Nathan Krump is led to his arraignment in Watertown city court on an attempted murder charge...
Pillar Point man charged with attempted murder in Tuesday’s shooting, fire
School funding
School budget night: everything passes
Nathan Krump
Police tell harrowing story behind Pillar Point standoff

Latest News

Acting Word On Stage Shows Drama Performance In A Theater
Audition for Syracuse Stage
Morristown Gateway Museum Spring Art Festival
Morristown museum to host Spring Art Fest
Riley Lomber crosses the plate after hitting a homerun that scored three for General Brown in a...
Highlights & scores: Softball, baseball, golf & track
The Carthage Comets baseball team has see a great deal of improvement since their 0-3 start on...
Carthage Comets rising on the diamond