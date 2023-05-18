Little Theatre of Watertown Presenting One Act Plays

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Little Theatre of Watertown announces auditions for their one-act play showcase, Oddities and Mysteries, featuring a collection of one-act plays written by both local and nationally known playwrights.

The featured plays are:•

Man on TV by Craig Thornton (2M, 1F)•

Sorry Wrong Number by Lucille Fletcher (3M, 4F, extras, voices can be any gender)•

Intervention by Anne Washburn (3 any gender identity)•

What’s Inside The Eiffel Tower Coffee Mug by Tara Meddaugh (1M, 1F)•

An Experiment by Brent Holland (6 any gender identity)•

Subterranean Homesick Blues Again by Dennis J. Reardon (2M, 2F, 1 Any)

Auditions will be held May 25 from 6:30pm to 9:00 pm at Emmanuel Congregational Church, 119 S. Hamilton Street, Watertown. The show dates are June 23-24, 2023.

Come prepared with a short monologue. You may be asked to perform a cold reading. There will be no scripts available at the Flower Memorial Library for perusal.

For more information, visit our website at www.littletheatreofwatertown.com.

