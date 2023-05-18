LuAnn Rae Docteur, 58, of Cape Vincent, NY, passed away, unexpectedly, Monday, May 15, 2023 in Key West, FL, where she had been residing. (Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - LuAnn Rae Docteur, 58, of Cape Vincent, NY, passed away, unexpectedly, Monday, May 15, 2023 in Key West, FL, where she had been residing.

LuAnn was born on April 26, 1965 at Mercy Hospital in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Robert and Sarah Constance Docteur.

She graduated from Thousand Islands Central School in 1983 and then from SUNY Geneseo with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing.

LuAnn worked for many years as real estate agent, selling properties in the Thousand Islands Region as well as real estate in Florida. She later put her love of cooking to use and worked in various local restaurants in the Thousand Islands as well as her second home in Key West, FL. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and helped in the kitchen at many church and community events.

LuAnn married John Lanzione on September 18, 1993 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton, NY. Although the marriage ended in divorce, they remained friends throughout the years.

“Lu” loved spending time with family and friends, always coming up with creative ways to make memories. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. She took great care of those she loved, always putting others before herself. She had a passion for adventure and encouraged others to join in her fun, including whitewater rafting, and even skydiving with her niece and nephew, Grayce and Shane. Everyone would agree, she lit up a room and had a laugh that was “all her own”. Her faith was an essential part of her life – she enjoyed her church community, and her faith brought her comfort.

Her passion for photography and old family photos provided many hours of joy and helped her to share her family with many. From childhood and throughout her life, she had a special place in her heart for the St. Lawrence River…it always called her home. Her greatest pride and joy came from being “Aunt Lu” to her nieces, nephew and great nieces – she had a unique and special relationship with each. Her advice to them…”Love your Home, Love your Family, and Have Faith”.

LuAnn is survived by her father, Robert Docteur, Cape Vincent; her siblings and their spouses, Lisa and Mike Lane, Dexter, NY; Stephen and Catherine Docteur, Cape Vincent; Michael and Lori Docteur, Cape Vincent, and Todd Docteur, Cape Vincent; her nieces and nephew, Sarah Kessler Prouty and husband Chris; Shane Kessler and fiancé Ashely Chapman; Katilyn Elsholz and husband Shawn; and Grayce Docteur; as well as two great-nieces, Lorelai Elsholz and Kori Anna Kessler. She is predeceased by her mother, Sarah Docteur, and her brother-in-law, Richard Kessler.

LuAnn’s family would like to graciously acknowledge the consistent, loving support given to her from Courtney Krumel-Mirabal and Alex Mirabel of Key West.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 26th from 10:00 am until noon at the St. Vincent of Paul Catholic Church, followed by a memorial mass at noon with Rev. Ray Deisbourg officiating. A private burial at St. Vincent of Paul Cemetery, Cape Vincent, will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cape Vincent Food Pantry, PO Box 474, 159 Esselstyne St., Cape Vincent, NY 13618.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

