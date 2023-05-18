Margaret E. Sanford, 83

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The memorial service for Margaret E. Sanford will be 11:00am Saturday, May 20th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 20020 County Route 65, Watertown, New York 13601. There are no calling hours. Burial will be held later at a date and time convenient to her family.

Margaret passed away at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home Saturday, May 11th. She was 83 years old.

Born in Gonzales, California on May 13, 1939, Margaret was a daughter to Francis and Edith (McGuffin) Sanford. Following her education Margaret was a caregiver to her family. She also worked as a mechanic and volunteered at her parish in Tennessee playing the piano.

Margaret is survived by her children, Mary Ellen Thomas-Vickery of Tennessee, Peggy Thomas of Oregon, Gerald Thomas of Oregon, Thackary and Susan Thomas of Washington, Patrick Thomas of California, & Linda and Mark Schmittger of Redwood. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

