Michael P. Hanna, 41, of Potsdam

Michael P. Hanna, 41, sadly passed away Monday afternoon, May 15, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Michael P. Hanna, 41, sadly passed away Monday afternoon, May 15, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Michael was born on February 12, 1982 in Potsdam, the son of Timothy M. and Tammy (Shatraw) Hanna. He was a graduate of Potsdam High School and also attended the Building Trades Program at BOCES.

Following high school, Michael worked the summer at Reynolds before moving to Virginia where he did masonry work. He returned to New York, working construction in Syracuse before moving back to the Potsdam area where he was a self-employed handyman. Michael was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 262 in Colton and had a great loved for cooking and grilling. He enjoyed watching and playing sports, most recently he enjoyed cornhole and foosball. He cherished the time he was able to spend with his family and friends.

Michael is survived by mother, Tammy Shatraw of Potsdam; his father and his wife, Tim Hanna and Elizabeth Harrigan of Zephyrhills, Florida; paternal grandmother, Phyllis Young of Winthrop; his brothers, Christopher Hanna and his companion, Sara Orologio of Norwood and Brandon Hanna and his companion, Elyssa Johnson of Potsdam; his chosen children who he became a father figure to, Shelby, Kelsey, and Seth; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Michael was predeceased by his stepfather, David Durgan; his maternal grandparents, Ronald and Carol Shatraw; and his paternal grandfather, William Hanna.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 20th at 12:00 PM at Chapel Hill Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Giroux, officiating followed by a reception at the AMVETS Post #262 in Colton.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to the Potsdam Animal Shelter.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.