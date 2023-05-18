Morristown museum to host Spring Art Fest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Morristown Gateway Museum is having its Spring Art Festival next weekend.

Museum board member Richard Bzura brought us up to speed. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The festival is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the Red Barn Preserve at 515 River Road East in Morristown.

Several artists will be presenting their work, including students from Morristown Central.

There will be demonstrations, a food vendor, and live music. There’s also an Enchanted Trail Scavenger Hunt.

Find out more at morristowngatewaymuseum.org.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.