Patricia A. Horan, 80, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Horan, 80, of Mayfield Drive, unexpectedly passed away early Wednesday morning, May 17, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Pat was born on August 20, 1942 in White Plains, New York, the daughter of the late William and Marjorie “Peggy” (Healy) Ori and was a graduate of Bellaire High School in Houston, Texas. She married Jeffery Horan in 1991, their marriage ended in divorce in 2001.

Pat was the Executive Administrative Assistant to CEO Bruce Potter at Canton-Potsdam Hospital from 1988 until her retirement in 2004. She enjoyed socializing with her friends at Mayfield Drive and will fondly be remembered for her gourmet cooking of both Hungarian and Irish meals.

Pat is survived by her cousins, Jon and Kathleen Ori of Massena; Fay Ori and Chris Durant of Norwood; and Ann and William Reynolds of Cortland; several distant cousins and many dear friends including, Mary Jane Williams of Potsdam; Laraine and Mike Lee of Norfolk; and Kelly Lustyik of Norfolk.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by many aunts and uncles.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however at Pat’s request there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Foundation, 50 Leroy Street, Potsdam, New York 13676.

