Philip A. Boardman, 71, of Port Leyden

Published: May. 18, 2023
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Philip A. Boardman, 71, lifelong resident of Moose River Road, husband of Barbara, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.

Philip was born on December 1, 1951 in the Boardman homestead, Lyonsdale, a son of Gary E. and Pearl Scouten Boardman. He received his education at Port Leyden and then South Lewis Central School, graduating with the class of 1970. For 32 years Philip was employed with Burrows Paper Co., Lyonsdale, where he was a foreman in the shipping department. On June 27, 1970 he was united in marriage with Barbara Hardy at the Port Leyden Congregational Church.

Philip was a well-known outdoor enthusiast and hunter. Since 1989 he was the owner and operator of Moose River Guns & Accessories, and for 25 years was a NYS licensed hunting safety instructor. Phil’s last hunting trip was to North Carolina with his son and grandson, where he was able to watch his grandson harvest his first buck. Another passion of Phil’s was automobiles and racing. Beginning in 1971 he drove pure stock racecars at Evansmills, Lafargeville and Utica-Rome Speedway. Together with his family for the past 20 years, they have operated Barb’s Used Auto’s.

Giving back to his community was also important to Philip. He was a Port Leyden Little League baseball coach from 1977-1989, and was a 25-year member of the J.S. Koster Hose Co.. From 2007 until 2019 he served as the Supervisor for the Town of Lyonsdale.

Besides his wife Barbara, Philip is survived by his son Philip A. Boardman, Jr., Lyonsdale, and a grandson James Boardman, both of Lyonsdale, and a sister Beverly (Ray) Poore, Port Leyden. On January 14, 2019 Phil was predeceased by his son Keith D. Boardman. He was also predeceased by siblings: Bill Boardman, Eleanor Spano, Gary Boardman, Jr., Ruth Lowe, Mary Boardman and Bill Donaldson.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 11:00 am at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, with Pastor Dan Tabolt officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

