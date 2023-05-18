Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: 4-H seminar, recognizing a local team — & Mother’s Day!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On this week’s Pics of the Week, we have Mother’s Day pics, a 4H seminar, and state recognition for a local team.

We start by taking a look at the successful Lewis County 4-H Tractor Safety Program. Eleven youths took the tractor courses to learn how to safely use big farm equipment. Experts from Logan’s Equipment, Cazenovia Equipment, White’s Farm Supply, and the NNY Farmer’s Marketing Co-op helped with demonstrations. 4H program manager Melissa Watkins says they will offer these seminars again next year.

The Hammond Central girls’ basketball team took a trip to greet state officials in Albany as they were recognized as state champions.

Viewers were happy to share hundreds of Mother’s Day pictures as they celebrated over the weekend. We thank each and every one of you who took the time to Send It To 7. And we say “thank you” to the mothers, grandmas, and guardians out there who are raising their beautiful families.

Our Pics of the Week and Mother’s Day galleries are below.

