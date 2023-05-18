Solo Art Exhibit at Ogdensburg Airport

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

SLC Arts is proud to announce a Solo Artist Exhibition series featuring the work of local artist Aimee Douglass at the Ogdensburg International Airport! Aimee is a talented mixed media encaustic artist based in the North Country. She masterfully combines historic photographs with her own digital photographs to create new realities and new memories, bringing forgotten stories to life.

The current exhibit is a beautiful collection of these mixed media encaustic pieces and will be open for viewing at the Ogdensburg Airport until June 26th. We invite you to come and experience her unique art style firsthand and learn more about her creative process.

We hope you’ll take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy local art and support Aimee Douglass’s work. Please visit the Ogdensburg Airport at your convenience to view the exhibit!

Interested in a piece from this exhibit? Contact Aimee directly by emailing encaustic.mudlarker@gmail.com

