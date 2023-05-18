Solo Art Exhibit at Ogdensburg Airport

Check it out through June 26
Aimee Douglass' work can be seen through June 26
Aimee Douglass' work can be seen through June 26(SLC Arts Council)
By Craig Thornton
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

SLC Arts is proud to announce a Solo Artist Exhibition series featuring the work of local artist Aimee Douglass at the Ogdensburg International Airport! Aimee is a talented mixed media encaustic artist based in the North Country. She masterfully combines historic photographs with her own digital photographs to create new realities and new memories, bringing forgotten stories to life.

The current exhibit is a beautiful collection of these mixed media encaustic pieces and will be open for viewing at the Ogdensburg Airport until June 26th. We invite you to come and experience her unique art style firsthand and learn more about her creative process.

We hope you’ll take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy local art and support Aimee Douglass’s work. Please visit the Ogdensburg Airport at your convenience to view the exhibit!

Interested in a piece from this exhibit? Contact Aimee directly by emailing encaustic.mudlarker@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on Pillar Point
Man in custody after shots fired at police, house catches fire
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of welfare fraud
Nathan Krump is led to his arraignment in Watertown city court on an attempted murder charge...
Pillar Point man charged with attempted murder in Tuesday’s shooting, fire
Nathan Krump
Police tell harrowing story behind Pillar Point standoff
School funding
School budget night: everything passes

Latest News

WWNY
Watertown Lyric Theater presents BRIGHT STAR
WWNY
WWNY Watertown Lyric Theater presents BRIGHT STAR
Alcoa in Massena
Union approves tentative contract with Alcoa
Nurses and supporters during picketing at Massena Hospital in April.
St. Lawrence Health nurses ratify contract