WATERLOO, New York (WWNY) - Stephen J. “Stu” Garrett, 39, formerly of Carthage, died on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home. He was born on August 2, 1983, in Watertown, NY to the late Thomas R. Garrett & Charlotte A. (Weiss) Garrett. He graduated from Carthage Central High School in 2002.

He married Valeria Del Valle- Martinez on October 31, 2021, in the town of Wilna.

Stu worked for Christman Fuel Services for many years, most recently he was employed by All Ways Concrete Pumping, in Auburn, NY.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, he was a dedicated father first and foremost. He treasured his daughter, The Bear” and embraced every moment with her. Stu was an avid outdoorsman; he was a shareholder at Elijah Lake. He was a fantastic carpenter, he had a passion for music, and he played the guitar and drums. He was also a fantastic cook.

He is survived by his wife, Valeria Del Valle-Garrett, and his daughter, Eve Angelina. His mother, Charlotte Garrett, Carthage; his two siblings, Renee, and her husband James Storrs; Thomas A. and his wife Sarah Garrett, and a niece Lillian Rosaire and nephew Mack Thomas and many special cousins.

He is predeceased by his father Thomas R. Garrett, who died on January 29, 2015.

Calling Hours will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 pm in the Chapel of the Funeral Home.

The burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Champion privately by his family, where he will be laid to rest alongside his father.

