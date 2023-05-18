Terry G. Townsend, 81, of Rossie

Terry G. Townsend, 81, of Tierney Road, unexpectedly passed away Monday afternoon at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - Terry G. Townsend, 81, of Tierney Road, unexpectedly passed away Monday afternoon at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

He was born November 26, 1941, in Brockport, NY, son of Gerald and Eleanor True Townsend.

Terry served in the United States Marine Corps.

He attended the School of American Craftsmen at RIT in Rochester.

He married Marcia Marcello on September 21, 1973, in Rochester, NY.

Terry worked as a cabinet builder, a tool and Die maker for GE, for many years at St. Joe’s Zinc, and then as a counselor for the United Steel Workers Union Local 3701. He most enjoyed working from his home, blowing glass at Backwoods Glass, in Rossie.

Terry is survived by his wife Marcia, a daughter, Terra (Christopher) Lawrence, Rossie, NY, a son, Jerry Townsend, Louisville, KY, one granddaughter, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Nathaniel Townsend, on May 16, 2005.

Calling hours will be Thursday, May 18th, from 2-4pm at the Costello Funeral Home in Alexandria Bay. A memorial service will begin at 4pm at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Nathaniel T. Townsend Scholarship Fund, at either Hammond Central School or at Jefferson Community College.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

