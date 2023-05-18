Thomas Harold McCabe, 78, of Waddington

Thomas Harold McCabe of Waddington (formerly from Potsdam) passed away at the age of 78 on May 17, 2023 due to stroke complications. (Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Thomas Harold McCabe of Waddington (formerly from Potsdam) passed away at the age of 78 on May 17, 2023 due to stroke complications. Tom was born on March 9, 1945 to Helen Wilson McCabe and Harold McCabe. He met the love of his life in college, Patricia Palch. They were married on September 30, 1967, and spent over 50 years happily married. Tom is preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife. He is survived by his four children Leigh Stark (Joseph) Potsdam, Kimberly Smith, Delmar, Thomas McCabe (Amy) Potsdam, and Michael (Emily) Massena. Tom’s five grandchildren Paige and Thomas McCabe, Cameron and Nicholas Smith, and Jack McCabe were Papa’s Pride. He also leaves behind a sister Sharon Bartolucci (William) of Fairview, Texas and brother Bruce McCabe of Canandaigua, New York.

Those fortunate to know Tom can attest to his passion for family and sports. He excelled on the ice and was a 3 time All Northern selection for the Norwood-Norfolk Icemen before joining the Clarkson Golden Knights Hockey Team. Upon graduation in 1967, Tom started a career with Proctor and Gamble in Green Bay, WI where he attended the historic Ice Bowl at Lambeau Field cementing his lifelong support of the Packers. He prioritized family life over corporate advancement and returned to Clarkson to earn his graduate degree which launched a teaching career at SUNY Canton that lasted over two decades.

Tom’s legacy in the Northern New York sports community is highlighted by the opening of MVP Sports on October 3, 1980. One could argue that operating a prosperous business for over 42 years makes an individual a sporting success. Tom’s list of contributions and achievements is much more comprehensive. He continued his own athletic career after college with the Green Bay Bobcats, Lake Placid Roamers, Potsdam Pioneers, and the Potsdam Potbellies hockey teams. Tom founded the Potsdam Youth Softball Association in the 1970s and later served on the Potsdam Board of Recreation. He coached youth baseball and softball as well as boys and girls hockey during his years as a young father. Tom was a well-respected hockey official in both the high school and college ranks. He was also very proud to have been involved with the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid where he worked in the penalty box. Tom could be found at a local arena, even if he did not have any of his relatives playing, if he thought it would be a good game.

Tom will be sorely missed and fondly remembered. Friends may join the family on Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 for calling hours at the Garner Funeral Home between the hours of 1 and 4pm. All are invited to join the family for a reception at a local establishment (to be announced later) following the private graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Helping Hands, Potsdam Fire Department, or Waddington Rescue Squad in memory of Thomas H. McCabe.

