Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Park Drive & Park Circle

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Park Drive and Park Circle in Watertown will be closed Thursday as crews prepare them for paving.

They’ll be closed from State Street to Thompson Boulevard starting at 7 a.m. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

City officials urge drivers to use alternate routes if they can and to exercise caution when driving around work sites and crews.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on Pillar Point
Man in custody after shots fired at police, house catches fire
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of welfare fraud
Nathan Krump is led to his arraignment in Watertown city court on an attempted murder charge...
Pillar Point man charged with attempted murder in Tuesday’s shooting, fire
School funding
School budget night: everything passes
Nathan Krump
Police tell harrowing story behind Pillar Point standoff

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
A bit warmer by afternoon
Redwood sign
Alexandria board votes for Redwood residents to pay legal fees
7-day forecast
Thursday AM weather
WWNY American flag display at Carthage High School begins Monday
WWNY American flag display at Carthage High School begins Monday