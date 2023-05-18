Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Park Drive & Park Circle

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Park Drive and Park Circle in Watertown will be closed Thursday as crews prepare them for paving.

They’ll be closed from State Street to Thompson Boulevard starting at 7 a.m. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

City officials urge drivers to use alternate routes if they can and to exercise caution when driving around work sites and crews.

