Trial date set for accused murderer Michael Snow

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of murdering a SUNY Potsdam student more than a year ago.

Michael Snow of Massena will face charges including second-degree murder when his trial convenes in St. Lawrence County Court on August 21.

That date was confirmed Thursday by District Attorney Gary Pasqua. Judge Craig Carriero will preside.

The 32-year-old Snow is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Crane School of Music student Elizabeth Howell on February 18, 2022, as she walked on a road not far from campus.

The following month, a grand jury indicted Snow on counts of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

Snow is in custody with no bail set as he awaits his trial.

