Union approves tentative contract with Alcoa
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The United Steelworkers union has approved a tentative agreement it reached with Alcoa last week.
That’s according to union representatives.
The three-year deal includes a 13.5% total wage increase and no increaes to health care.
United Steelworkers represents 800 Alcoa workers, including 375 in Massena. Most of the rest are in a plant in Indiana.
The agreement avoids a strike, which members authorized at the end of April if negotiations didn’t improve.
