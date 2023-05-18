Union approves tentative contract with Alcoa

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The United Steelworkers union has approved a tentative agreement it reached with Alcoa last week.

That’s according to union representatives.

The three-year deal includes a 13.5% total wage increase and no increaes to health care.

United Steelworkers represents 800 Alcoa workers, including 375 in Massena. Most of the rest are in a plant in Indiana.

The agreement avoids a strike, which members authorized at the end of April if negotiations didn’t improve.

