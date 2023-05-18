Watertown condemns old jail that housed antique shop

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Watertown jailhouse that was home to an antique shop for years has officially been condemned.

A routine fire inspection conducted by the city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement concluded that the Coffeen Street building had no electricity or heat.

As a result, codes deemed the structure unfit to house a commercial business and Old Jail Antiques was officially closed.

On Thursday, some of the contents of that shop were stacked outside.

The building was once Jefferson County’s jail.

