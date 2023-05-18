Watertown invites you to ‘Adopt-A-Spot’

Gair Park
Gair Park
By Sandy Torres
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can now use your green thumb to beautify parts of Watertown.

Through its Adopt-A-Spot, the city of Watertown is inviting community members to care for parks, traffic islands and other green areas.

Anyone is welcomed to adopt a spot.

The city just asks that you keep the area clean and environmentally friendly.

One of the spots up for adoption right now is Gair Park at Bronson and Gill streets.

“We have smaller trees here that could use some mulching, including the bigger trees. Also, community members could create new flower beds and maintain flower beds that there are. On top of that people could be pulling weeds and picking up trash,” said Sharlice Bonello, city planner.

For more information on the program, click here.

