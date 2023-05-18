Watertown Lyric Theater presents BRIGHT STAR

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Lyric Theater presents the musical BRIGHT STAR this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Dulles State Office Building auditorium in Watertown.

Liam Zaffora-Reeder, one of the leads in the production, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it.

Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony®-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s BRIGHT STAR tells a tale of love and redemption set against the backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ‘40s.

General admission tickets are $15. Tickets for students, seniors and military are $12. It’s $10 for children under 12.

For more information, email info@watertownlyrictheater.org or visit www.watertownlyrictheater.org.

Tickets are available online and at the door.

