3 accused of welfare fraud in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Three Lewis County residents are accused of welfare fraud in separate incidents.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say the investigations started with the county’s Department of Social Services.

Chad Gabruck, 40, of Copenhagen, was charged April 10 with third-degree welfare fraud, third-degree grand larceny, and first-degree filing a false instrument. He allegedly received $3,947 he wasn’t entitled to from April to June in 2022.

Amanda Marek, 39, of Harrisville, was charged on May 2 with third-degree welfare fraud, third-degree grand larceny, and first-degree filing a false instrument. She allegedly received $7,515 she wasn’t entitled to from December of 2021 through August of 2022.

Stephanie Hancock, 29, of Copenhagen, was charged on May 9 with third-degree welfare fraud and third-degree grand larceny. She allegedly received $3,340 she wasn’t entitled to from March through June in 2022.

Each was arraigned and released.

