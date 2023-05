WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Armed Forces Day Parade in Watertown has been canceled for Saturday.

Advocate Drum, formerly known as the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, decided to call off the parade because of the forecast.

The National Weather Service is calling for rain on Saturday.

Advocate Drum says it’s not going to reschedule the parade.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.