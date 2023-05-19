Arts All-Star: Sara Compo

Arts All-Star: Sara Compo
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Sara Compo uses music every day of her life.

“I can feel it in my mind, and I can feel it in my body and my soul,” she said. “It’s just so relaxing in its movement.”

The Lyme Central student is this week’s 7 news Arts All-Star.

She plans on joining the Air Force after high school. She also wants to go to college for music, “and see where it takes me.”

Watch the video above to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

