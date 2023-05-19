Athlete of the Week: Alex Mono

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a baseball player from Carthage who has battled through injury to post some impressive numbers. His skill on the diamond earns him this week’s title.

Alex Mono is a talented pitcher who has compiled a 4 and 0 mark, all complete games. He has a 1.35 earned run average.

In 31 innings pitched, he has walked only 3 while striking out 33.

He’s doing all this with a torn labrum that will require surgery after the season. At the plate, he’s batting >385 with 19 RBI’s. A talented student athlete.

Alex is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 19, 2023.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

