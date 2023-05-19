Beware of scam calls, health system says

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Officials from Lewis County Health System say that if you get a call that looks like it’s from the hospital or its affiliates, maybe it’s not.

Officials say patients have told them they’ve received calls from people claiming to be from the health system, but they are not.

They say the scammers are using what’s known as “spoofing” to make it appear as if the call is coming from the health system.

The caller ID might appear as if it’s from the hospital, even it it’s not.

The callers ask for private Medicare or insurance information, your doctor’s name, and other personal data such as birth date and social security number.

Officials say it’s okay to hang up if the call seems suspicious or ask for a call-back number.

They emphasize that no one should give out personal information that scammers can use to file false Medicare claims or order medical equipment such as knee braces, canes, or glucose monitors.

If you receive a call that seems suspicious, call your physician’s office directly or the main hospital line at 315-376-5200. You can contact the LCHS billing office at 315-376-5210 to verify billing information.

