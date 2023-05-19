Elizabeth A. (Zappia) Wicke, 93, of Massena

Elizabeth A. (Zappia) Wicke, 93, passed away in Massena peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, morning, on her 93rd birthday, May 19, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth A. (Zappia) Wicke, 93, passed away in Massena peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, morning, on her 93rd birthday, May 19, 2023.

Elizabeth was born on May 19,1930 in Massena, NY, daughter of the late Rocco and Rosaria (Sergi) Zappia. She graduated in 1947 from Massena High School and was married to Martin A. Wicke in September of 1961; having over 60 years of marriage, four beautiful children and three wonderful grandchildren.

Elizabeth (Betty’s) love and pride was her family and her husband, Martin. She relished every moment with her husband, children, grandchildren and large extended Italian family.

Betty was a devout Roman Catholic, a member of St. Mary’s Parish for her entire 93 years of life, and a member of the Italian American Club, who her father, Rocco, was a founding member. When her parents immigrated from Italy in the 1920s, Betty would always say they didn’t bring valuables, but they brought values. Values in which she instilled in each of her children. She truly celebrated her Italian culture and instilled in each of her children of life’s focus on love, kindness, hospitality, generosity, the catholic faith, culture and the value of the family.

Betty’s professional career started in the early 1970s when she became a licensed real estate agent and then a broker, starting her own Real Estate firm, Wicke Realty, which she remained active until her retirement. She had a passion for family, homes, remodeling, reading and antiques.

Betty will be remembered for her kind heart, her generosity, selfless ways, being a wonderful and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Betty enjoyed the simple things in life. She always enjoyed helping others and having company in her home, where she had Italian cookies at the ready for anyone who would visit her. She loved to converse with family and friends. The moment you walked in her house, she offered you something to eat. If you told her you liked something in her home, she told you to take it. Betty always put others first. Her seat at the table during the traditional Sunday Italian family dinners will be missed immensely but she leaves many cherished, happy memories with her large, loving family.

Betty was predeceased by her husband, Martin, in 2021. She is survived by her son David Wicke, Albany, NY; a daughter, Jennifer (Stephen) LaBarge of Massena, NY; and son, John (Mia) Wicke of Massena, NY; a sister, Pauline Terminelli of Massena, NY, sister-in-law, Anita Zappia of Boca Raton, Florida; several very close nieces and nephews, Maria Macaulay, Mara Pelifian, Adam Terminelli, Lisa Long, Roy Zappia and Cathy Hyngstrom and her beautiful grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nicole and Emma LaBarge of Massena, who loved spending time with their caring and loving Nonna.

She was predeceased by her parents, Rocco and Rosaria Zappia, a brother, Dominic Zappia, a sister, Catherine (Zappia) Portolese and a daughter, Paula.

The family will be celebrating Betty’s life in a catholic memorial mass at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Elizabeth’s remembrance may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.

